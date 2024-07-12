Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

