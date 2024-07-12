Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.14 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $560.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

