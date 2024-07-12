Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s previous close.
PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after buying an additional 700,583 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,300,000 after buying an additional 286,618 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
