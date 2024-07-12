LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.16 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

