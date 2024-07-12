Gaimin (GMRX) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $375,564.30 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00183476 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $366,870.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

