Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CSX by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.