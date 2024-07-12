FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,565 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

