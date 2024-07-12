Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.16. The stock has a market cap of £352.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.11. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.01).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

