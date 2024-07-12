Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 31 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

