Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 64.65 ($0.83) on Thursday. Ecora Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 62.30 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($28,820.29). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($28,820.29). Also, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,016.91). Insiders acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225 in the last three months. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

