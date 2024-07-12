The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

HD stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

