Signaturefd LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BNS opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

