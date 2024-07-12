Signaturefd LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.38.

Equinix Stock Up 2.8 %

Equinix stock opened at $797.80 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

