AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 4.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 12,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 143,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,953.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AlTi Global news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,953.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,220.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 223,790 shares of company stock worth $1,051,551 and sold 26,263 shares worth $127,261. Company insiders own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

