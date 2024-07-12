EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.98. 1,768,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,960,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get EVgo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVGO

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 323.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.