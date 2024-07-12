Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 1,167,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,928,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,253 shares of company stock worth $5,630,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Toast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Toast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Toast by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

