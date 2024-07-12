Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,000.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $939.98 and last traded at $938.45. Approximately 641,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,921,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $932.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $887.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

