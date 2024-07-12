Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

