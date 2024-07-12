Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,553,000 after buying an additional 306,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after purchasing an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

