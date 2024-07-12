Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,397 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $151.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

