Csenge Advisory Group Sells 402 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.