Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AON were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $296.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

