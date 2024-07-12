Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VYM stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

