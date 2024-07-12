Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,181 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,718,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,602,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,247,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 809,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $110.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

