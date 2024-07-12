Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,270,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.