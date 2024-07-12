Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

