iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.