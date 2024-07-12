Csenge Advisory Group Takes $231,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $140.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,015,863 shares of company stock worth $957,413,025. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.