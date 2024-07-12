Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 16,324,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 43,730,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.