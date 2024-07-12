Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 15,329,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 46,883,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

