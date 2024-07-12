CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 3.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $368.85 and last traded at $371.47. Approximately 1,883,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,101,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.88.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

