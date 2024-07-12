KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.79 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $0.66 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01470179 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

