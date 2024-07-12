Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $12.98 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.98 or 0.00022687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $210.12 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00081041 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010395 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,183,818 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.