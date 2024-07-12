Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,885.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,872.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,875.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone
In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
