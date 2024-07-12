Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after buying an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $26,814,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 7.9 %

LEG opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

