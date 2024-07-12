Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

