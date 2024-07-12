Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $261.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

