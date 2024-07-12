Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,036 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,080,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,626,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,876,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

