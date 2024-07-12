Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.67 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

