Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,423 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $122.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

