Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

