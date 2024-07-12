Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $30.14 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.