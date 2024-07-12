FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

