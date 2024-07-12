Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $268.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.55 and its 200-day moving average is $278.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

