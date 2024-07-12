Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 5,236 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 59,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,253,000 after purchasing an additional 293,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.