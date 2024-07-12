Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,384 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,934,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,850 shares of company stock worth $2,795,188. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.