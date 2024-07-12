Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vistra Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $91.60 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
