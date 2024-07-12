Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $91.60 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.