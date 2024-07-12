Csenge Advisory Group Buys 203 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 4.4 %

KLAC stock opened at $852.95 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.97.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.