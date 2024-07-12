Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,092 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pentair were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

