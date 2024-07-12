Csenge Advisory Group Has $373,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NJUL stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

